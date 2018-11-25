SOCIETY

Marine returns home to Delaware County just in time for the holidays

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A local Marine made it home from the other side of the world in time for the holidays.

Action News was at Philadelphia International Airport as Corporal John Heiskell arrived home from Australia.

His mom, grandmother, and other family members finally got their long-awaited hugs.

Volunteers from "A Hero's Welcome" and "Warriors Watch" were there too.

They presented Corporal Heiskell with an American hero award and escorted him home to Ridley Township, Delaware County.

