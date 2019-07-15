Society

Massive sculpture readied for move from Philadelphia Museum of Art

Sculpture moved from the Philadelphia Museum of Art: as seen on Action News at Noon, July 15, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was a massive undertaking this morning outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art Monday morning.

A multi-ton sculpture was taken apart using heavy machinery, some careful maneuvering and a lot of protective wrap.

The sculpture, called Social Consciousness, is being relocated to the University of Pennsylvania.

The process is expected to take several days.

The sculptures are moving in preparation for renovations at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

They're being moved to Penn on a 99-year loan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphia newsartuniversity of pennsylvaniaphilly newsphiladelphia museum of art
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bernie Sanders holds rally against Hahnemann closure
11 people decontaminated in Ridley Twp. hazmat situation
Sixers sign Ben Simmons to 5-year contract extension
Multiple injuries after Lucky Lady Casino roof collapses in Gardena
Police: Man enters stranger's house, wakes woman for help after shooting
Witness: Car crash may have led to fatal Kensington shooting
Suspects wanted for stealing donation jar for CHOP
Show More
Bensalem woman accused of biting officer's leg during DUI arrest
Sentencing for woman involved GoFundMe scam postponed
Remains found believed to be 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin
Overturned tractor trailer blocks traffic on I-295 southbound
More than 1 million people pledge to raid Area 51
More TOP STORIES News