Massive sculpture readied for move from Philadelphia Museum of Art

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was a massive undertaking this morning outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art Monday morning.A multi-ton sculpture was taken apart using heavy machinery, some careful maneuvering and a lot of protective wrap.The sculpture, called Social Consciousness, is being relocated to the University of Pennsylvania.The process is expected to take several days.The sculptures are moving in preparation for renovations at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.They're being moved to Penn on a 99-year loan.