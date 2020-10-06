Society

Mattel releases Susan B. Anthony Barbie doll for icon's 200th birthday

Mattel has created a new Barbie doll in honor of Susan B. Anthony's 200th birthday.

The Susan B. Anthony doll also marks a century since the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote. Anthony was one of the country's best-know abolitionists and suffragists.

"You can almost hear her speak, 'Yes, your honor, I have many things to say.' She is still telling us to get 'a citizen's right to vote,'" Susan B. Anthony biographer Ann Gordon said in a release.

The limited edition doll is dressed in a black-and-lace dress and wears glasses and a cameo brooch.

It is a part of the toy company's line on inspiring women and can now be found on its website for $29.99
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncvotingu.s. & worldbarbietoyswomen of distinction
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump back at White House; doctors say he's not 'out of the woods'
Philly records 363 homicides to date; it's the deadliest year since 2007
NJ Health Department releases Halloween guidance
What we know about dexamethasone for coronavirus treatment
4 charged with attempted murder after shots fired at officers' home
Car dealers team up to donate 53,000 coats to kids in need
Lowe's employee shot 9 times, killed in South Philly store's parking lot
Show More
VP debate will have plexiglass shield between Pence, Harris
White House press sec says she tested positive for COVID-19
NJ man using culinary talents to feed veterans
West Chester Enforcing Mask Fine as COVID numbers rise
Families touched by gun violence surge in Philadelphia want answers, change
More TOP STORIES News