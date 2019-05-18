Mega Millions jackpot climbs to estimated $367 million

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever offered during the month of May is on tap for next Tuesday, May 21 - an estimated $367 million.The big jackpot comes after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on May 17: the white balls 5, 17, 28, 32 and 63, plus the gold Mega Ball 11.May marks the 17th anniversary of Mega Millions, and historically the month has produced a large number of jackpot wins.In total, 24 jackpots have been won during May, including three each in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.Since the last jackpot was won in Missouri on March 12, there have been more than 11.8 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 18 worth $1 million or more.There were a total of 913,599 winning tickets at all prize levels in the May 17 drawing. Three tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize of $1 million, one each in Massachusetts, Missouri and Texas.Twenty-three tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball for the $10,000 third prize; five of those are actually worth $30,000 because they included the optional Megaplier, which was 3X on Friday night.In addition to the $50 million prize won on March 12, other Mega Millions jackpots awarded this year include $437 million in New York on January 1 (the eighth largest in the game's history) and $273 in New Jersey on March 1.