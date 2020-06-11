Society

6abc Town Hall - Millennials of the Movement: Where do we go from here?



6abc is continuing the conversation on racial injustice, while addressing economic inequities. On Thursday night, there was a live townhall on our Action News Instagram page.

Anchor Sharrie Williams served as moderator for the event called "Millennials of the Movement: Where Do We Go From Here?"

Three guests, who are making strides to get young people to engage with their communities, shared their experiences on why black lives matter, and how to confront racism.

List of panelists:

Anthony Bellmon
Co-founder - Millennials in Action
Political Director for Rep. Brendan Boyle (D)
Neat fact: Only Millennial Delegate for Biden from PA

Brittany Smalls

Southestern PA Reprentative - Black Voters Matter Fund
Co-founder - Millennials in Action

Lauren Footman
Director of Outreach - Coalition to Stop Gun Violence

