society

Moms help moms with encouraging notes in Philadelphia airport nursing pod

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Naomi Valera is moving across the country from Maine to California. Her layover at Philadelphia International Airport may seem inconvenient, but considering she's traveling with her 10-month-old daughter, she says she got lucky.

"I was so happy to have a clean, quiet, private space where I could successfully feed my little one," Valera said.

She's referring to the lactation pods the airport has throughout the terminals. Their intent is to give moms privacy while breastfeeding, but some of the people who used them had another idea.

"One day I was just looking in making sure the space was clean and being used and all of these notes appeared," said Leah Douglas, the Director of Guest Experiences.

The wall in the pod is completely covered in notes. Some of them tell stories about moms having difficulty breastfeeding, others share words of encouragement. All of them are meant to send a message.

"I think it's wonderful because you might be feeling alone and this is so hard to do, but then you read those notes and you realize you're not the only one that's going through this experience and people are there encouraging you and love you," said Douglas.

Valera said it was a push of courage as she and her little one got ready to fly toward their next chapter in life.

"I just love there's this supportive network of other mommas that are able to successfully feed or pump for our babies," she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiamotherhoodparentingtravelsociety
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Baby boy arrives early at 12:12 on 12/12 during last full moon of decade
FCC approves '988' to be new suicide hotline number
Delivery driver's delighted reaction to front porch gifts caught on camera
Philly police throw party for students on Santa's 'Nice List'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID 82-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash
New Jersey girl misses Christmas concert after falling asleep on school bus
Woman gets 30 years for arson that killed three firefighters
Flyers' Oskar Lindblom diagnosed with cancer; likely out for season
Philadelphia police searching for suspect who shot up beer store
Woman caught on video stealing from porches in Bucks Co. community
Show More
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Philabundance receives record donations from Toyota Tundra Food Drive
Eagles LB Kamu Grugier-Hill hiding concussion was 'selfish act,' Doug Pederson says
Father arrested, charged in shooting death of high school football star
More TOP STORIES News