Montgomery County man celebrates 105th birthday!

WYNDMOOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There was a big birthday bash this weekend in Montgomery County that was more than a century in the making.

Sanh Trong Tran turns 105-years old on Monday.

The father of nine was surrounded by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He fled Vietnam in 1975 and settled in Wyndmoor.

Tran was employed for years at Chestnut Hill Hospital.

We asked him his secret to living a long life and he told us -- it's in his genes. He's had six other relatives who lived to 105.
