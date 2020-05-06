Society

National Geographic commemorates end of WWII in special June issue

The issue commemorates the 75th anniversary of VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day.
NEW YORK -- National Geographic is unveiling its June issue on Wednesday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, or Victory in Europe Day.

Ahead of the May 8 anniversary, Nat Geo interviewed a number of veterans and survivors from around the world to provide first-hand commentary on their experiences during WWII.

WABC-TV's Eyewitness News anchor Michelle Charlesworth interviewed one of those heroes, Gene Polinsky, who flew clandestine missions of Nazi-occupied Belgium, France and Norway.

Polinsky's remarkable story is just one of the many being featured in National Geographic's coverage of the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII in the June 2020 issue.

NatGeo's Instagram hosted a live conversation between Polinsky and photographer Robert Clark on Wednesday.

For more on this story, visit natgeo.com/WWII.
