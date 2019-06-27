Society

New FOP 'help wanted' billboard causing controversy in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police has put up some new billboards with a message against violence. But it's the one that's blasting the city's district attorney that's getting the most attention.

The billboards are along I-95.

The sign generating controversy is one saying, "Help wanted, new Philadelphia district attorney."

It goes on the say, "Please contact FOP Lodge number 5."

A spokesperson for the DA responded saying, "Instead of wasting his members' hard-earned dollars on billboards, John McNesby should figure out a way to deal with the 70-plus officers who've been benched for sharing hateful, bigoted beliefs on Facebook and help the majority of our hard-working, dedicated police rebuild trust in the communities they serve."
