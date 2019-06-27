New FOP 'help wanted' billboard causing controversy in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police has put up some new billboards with a message against violence. But it's the one that's blasting the city's district attorney that's getting the most attention.The billboards are along I-95.The sign generating controversy is one saying, "Help wanted, new Philadelphia district attorney."It goes on the say, "Please contact FOP Lodge number 5."A spokesperson for the DA responded saying, "Instead of wasting his members' hard-earned dollars on billboards, John McNesby should figure out a way to deal with the 70-plus officers who've been benched for sharing hateful, bigoted beliefs on Facebook and help the majority of our hard-working, dedicated police rebuild trust in the communities they serve."