New FOP 'help wanted' billboard causing controversy in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police has put up some new billboards with a message against violence. But it's the one that's blasting the city's district attorney that's getting the most attention.
The billboards are along I-95.
The sign generating controversy is one saying, "Help wanted, new Philadelphia district attorney."
It goes on the say, "Please contact FOP Lodge number 5."
A spokesperson for the DA responded saying, "Instead of wasting his members' hard-earned dollars on billboards, John McNesby should figure out a way to deal with the 70-plus officers who've been benched for sharing hateful, bigoted beliefs on Facebook and help the majority of our hard-working, dedicated police rebuild trust in the communities they serve."
