SMOKING

New Jersey tries again to ban most beach smoking

EMBED </>More Videos

New bill to ban smoking on NJ beaches. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on June 4, 2018. (WPVI)

By WAYNE PARRY
TRENTON, N.J. --
A bill that would ban most smoking on New Jersey's public beaches is advancing through the state Legislature.

A state Assembly committee on Monday approved and advanced the state's latest bill that would ban smoking at public beaches, except for designated smoking areas comprising 15 percent or less of the beach. Smokers would be allowed to light up in parking lots, too.
RELATED: New Jersey shore town approves ban on plastic straws, bags

Fines for violators would start at $250 for a first offense and reach $1,000 for a third offense.

But the key question of whether lifeguards, police officers or someone else would be responsible for enforcing the law remains unanswered.

That has led previous attempts to enact a smoking ban to be vetoed.

A Senate committee is due to consider the matter Monday afternoon.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyn.j. newsnew jersey newsbeachesjersey shoreTrenton
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SMOKING
Health groups try to speed regulations for e-cigarettes
New Jersey bans smoking on beaches and in parks
New study links paternal smoking to risk of miscarriage
Poll: 75 percent oppose smoking on NJ beaches
1 million French smokers kick habit in just 1 year
More smoking
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News