NJ young woman hurt in crash gets help from community

A community in Cherry Hill, New Jersey came together this morning, to help a young woman badly hurt in a crash.Raven Brown was left with several disabilities after the crash last fall.She had both of her legs amputated below the knee and has use of only one arm.The 'Athletes with Disabilities Network' decided to help, along with disabled veterans, officers, and other community members.Sunday, ramps and a stair lift were donated and installed inside Brown's home for easier access."It's been a battle, from the whole situation until now, but to have a group of people to take the time out of their lives to donate to somebody else, you can't ask for much more than that," said Richard Brown, Raven's dad.Brown has been in the hospital since the crash.She'll have a warm welcome Wednesday when she'll finally be able to go home.------