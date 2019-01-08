SOCIETY

NJ young woman hurt in crash gets help from community

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ young woman hurt in crash gets help from community.Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 5:30 p.m. on January 6, 2019.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
A community in Cherry Hill, New Jersey came together this morning, to help a young woman badly hurt in a crash.

Raven Brown was left with several disabilities after the crash last fall.

She had both of her legs amputated below the knee and has use of only one arm.

The 'Athletes with Disabilities Network' decided to help, along with disabled veterans, officers, and other community members.

Sunday, ramps and a stair lift were donated and installed inside Brown's home for easier access.

"It's been a battle, from the whole situation until now, but to have a group of people to take the time out of their lives to donate to somebody else, you can't ask for much more than that," said Richard Brown, Raven's dad.
,
Brown has been in the hospital since the crash.

She'll have a warm welcome Wednesday when she'll finally be able to go home.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynew jersey newscrashcommunityCherry Hill
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
National Constitution Center to host Sensory-Friendly Sundays
6abc Loves the Arts: Peter Serkin celebrates 70th birthday with PCMS show at Kimmel
Man orders diamond bracelet for wife, receives 48 of them
Mummers pay tribute to members who died in crash
More Society
Top Stories
Nick Foles lands on Sports Illustrated cover again
Suspect pleads guilty to some charges in Temple student killing
Furloughed workers rally at Liberty Bell amid shutdown
Police: Limping man deliberately set recycling plant fire
Police: 2 male teens sought for assaulting 2 teen girls
School bus driver to face citations in crash that injured 14
Cab driver knocked out with bottle of Wild Turkey, crashes into home
Police shoot pit bulls that injured woman, dog in 2nd attack
Show More
1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Philly police office in Juniata
Gritty trolls Parkey as 'Double Doink' takes over Philly
What's the buzz about the Eagles/Saints matchup?
Chicago brewer offers free beer for a year for 43-yard field goal
'Foles,' 'Kelce' part of Puppy Bowl lineup
More News