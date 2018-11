EMBED >More News Videos Laura Bush and George W. Bush address the guests at the National Constitution Center after accepting this year's award..

University of Pennsylvania's President, Dr. Amy Gutmann was among the dignitaries honors George W. and Laura Bush at the 2018 Liberty Medal Ceremony on Veterans Day. The award was given out by the National Consitution Center to honor the Bushes for the work they have done since leaving the White House in supporting American veterans.