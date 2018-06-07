PHILLY PROUD

Philly businesswoman holds 'Black Panther' prom send-off

North Philly businesswoman sponsors Black Panther prom sendoff: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., June 6, 2018 (WPVI)

By
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It looked like a scene from the hit blockbuster movie 'Black Panther,' but it was actually a prom send-off celebration in North Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Saudia Schuler threw an epic prom send-off for her son last year at the cost of $25,000. This year, the single mom and businesswoman had neighborhood kids send their report card grades along with essays explaining why she should throw them a prom send-off.

Initially, the plan was to choose one lucky student, but Schuler wound up choosing 24.

"These kids have good grades, went through struggles. Some are rich, some are poor, but they all went through some stuff. I just wanted to give somebody the joy my son had," Schuler said.

Dayanna McBride and her date were floored by Schuler's generosity.

"She did not have to do this for me," she said. "Sometimes I feel like I don't deserve it."

Wednesday night's celebration was by far the largest Schuler did of the two dozen she held this year. She said friends and the community pitched in to help lighten the load of the six-figure price tag.
"For someone to go over and beyond, for our baby, I'm overwhelmed," said Dayanna's mom, Ayana Duren.

Saudia said the kids need something to look forward to and things like this motivate them to get good grades and do good things.

"That's what this is about," Schuler said.

