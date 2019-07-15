FYI Philly

Vesper Dayclub is back for its second season

By Amanda Brady
Philadelphia's only 21 plus members only day club is back for it's second season with a brand new restaurant next door.

Vesper Dayclub | Facebook

1031 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-214-0086

