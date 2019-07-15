Vesper Dayclub is back for its second season

BREAKING NEWS
Boat fire sends plumes of smoke over Delaware River
WPVI
By Amanda Brady
Philadelphia's only 21 plus members only day club is back for it's second season with a brand new restaurant next door.
Vesper Dayclub
|
Facebook
1031 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123
267-214-0086
