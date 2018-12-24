SOCIETY

Police, Santa surprise family after SUV with gifts stolen

EMBED </>More Videos

Florence police, Santa surprise visit family whose gifts were stolen. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on December 24, 2018.

FLORENCE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in South Jersey made sure a family victimized by a car thief still had a Merry Christmas.

Officers from Florence Township enlisted Santa to surprise the family with presents on Christmas Eve.

On Saturday, a thief stole the family's car with gifts for their granddaughter inside.

The officers got together to get new gifts which they presented to a very surprised 10-year-old.

Florence police are still looking for the stolen SUV with New Jersey Tags M79-HUV.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynew jersey newsfamilychristmaschristmas evetheftFlorence
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Pay what you wish at Germantown restaurant's final day
Meek Mill surprises 3,000 local kids with gifts
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
Philly group continues to help homeless while in need of roof
More Society
Top Stories
Reunited father, son celebrate Christmas together for 1st time
Meek Mill surprises 3,000 local kids with gifts
AccuWeather: Brisk And Chilly
Pope Francis: Forego materialism of Christmas for simple love
Last-minute shopping for gifts and Christmas meals
For many, family is most stressful part of holidays
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
Police identify 2 teens killed in Delaware County crash
Show More
Kevin Spacey releases video amid felony sex assault charge
Man dressed as delivery driver steals Amazon package
Pay what you wish at Germantown restaurant's final day
Poker player turns $5 bet into $1 million at Borgata
Police: Coach slammed teen into wall, pointed gun
More News