Police, Santa surprise family after SUV with gifts stolen

Police in South Jersey made sure a family victimized by a car thief still had a Merry Christmas.Officers from Florence Township enlisted Santa to surprise the family with presents on Christmas Eve.On Saturday, a thief stole the family's car with gifts for their granddaughter inside.The officers got together to get new gifts which they presented to a very surprised 10-year-old.Florence police are still looking for the stolen SUV with New Jersey Tags M79-HUV.Anyone with any information is asked to call police.------