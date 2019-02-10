U.S. & WORLD

Prince Philip gives up his drivers license following crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince Philip gives up his drivers license following crash. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 10, 2019.

Prince Philip is giving up his drivers license less than a month after he was involved in a crash that injured two women.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement saying that the 97-year-old royal will not be driving himself anymore.

Prince Philip was behind the wheel of a Land Rover last month when he smashed into another car.

The Prince had to be helped out of the overturned vehicle but wasn't injured.

Two days later, he was seen driving around without a seatbelt.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldprinceroyal family
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019
Warren kicks off 2020 campaign: 'This is the fight of our lives'
Elizabeth Warren: What to know about 2020 candidate
Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Something new or used for the bride-to-be in Pennsauken
Families gather to 'Axe Out' NF2 and find a cure
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
Former pro cyclist Floyd Landis opening cafe featuring hemp products in Lancaster
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Less Wind Sunday, Wintry Weather Monday and Tuesday
Mother charged with murder of missing toddler in Bridgeton, NJ
Bieber Transportation Group in Pa. shuts down without warning
8 injured after van becomes wedged under tractor trailer in Horsham
4 people displaced after apartment fire in Upper Darby
Testing day held for future police officers in Cherry Hill
IRS: Average tax refund down 8.4 percent so far in 2019
Man wanted for exposing himself surrenders in Upper Darby
Show More
Full Philly shelter seeks forever homes for furry friends
Fans hyped for new-look Sixers at Wells Fargo Center
AccuWeather: Less Wind Sunday
1 injured in two-alarm fire in Trenton
'50 Shades of Maple Glen' listing includes an adult den
More News