Prince Philip gives up his drivers license following crash

Prince Philip is giving up his drivers license less than a month after he was involved in a crash that injured two women.Buckingham Palace made the announcement saying that the 97-year-old royal will not be driving himself anymore.Prince Philip was behind the wheel of a Land Rover last month when he smashed into another car.The Prince had to be helped out of the overturned vehicle but wasn't injured.Two days later, he was seen driving around without a seatbelt.-----