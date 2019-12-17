Qdoba selling queso candle for true cheese lovers

The smell of the holiday season is different for all of us.Some of our homes are scented with wintry pine from fresh Christmas trees, others indulge in smells of cinnamon or sugar cookies baking.But why settle for peppermint when you can have warm, spicy cheese?Qdoba launched a queso candle meant to replicate the smell of its three-cheese queso.For $10 you can get your hands on one of these melty candles to gift a cheese enthusiast in your life.KFC recently relaunched a fire log that's meant to replicate the scents of its signature herbs and spices.Subway also launched a reed diffuser based on one of the most popular items on the menu, the Ultimate Cheesy Garlic Bread.With notes of garlic, melting cheese and baked bread fresh from the over, this diffuser might be the home accessory you never knew you needed.According to research commissioned by Subway, 2,000 UK adults were polled to find that freshly baked bread topped the UK's list of favorite smells, beating out Christmas trees, cinnamon and gingerbread.Subway plans to roll out the diffuser across stores in the UK and Ireland next year.