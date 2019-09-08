Society

Soldier's body arrives at Dover Air Force Base

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Overnight, the body of an American soldier arrived back on American soil.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was at Dover Air Force Base as a coffin carrying Army Sergeant First Class Elis Angel Barreto Ortiz was taken off a plane.

Barreto Ortiz was one of 12 people who died in a Taliban explosion near a checkpoint outside the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.

He was from Puerto Rico and described as a compassionate leader who encouraged soldiers who are struggling to ask for help.

He was highly decorated and on his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.
