Survey reveals favorite Halloween candy by state

Candystore.com released a map detailing the most popular Halloween candy by state.

Surprising to them, Salt Water Taffy and Hot Tamales were top picks this year along with Double bubble and Blow Pops.



In Pennsylvania the most popular Halloween candy is Hershey's Miniatures.

In New Jersey, Tootsie Roll Pops took the top spot. And in Delaware, Skittles, was the top choice, which is also Candystore.com's number one candy in the country.

