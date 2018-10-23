Tips if paying in pool for $1.6B Mega Millions jackpot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4538651" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Participating in a pool for lottery tickets: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 10 p.m., October 22, 2018

Buying a dream is cheaper when you are paying in a pool.At $20 a person, 131 people in Havertown, Delaware County are pooling their odds to score the record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday nightRandy Testa organized the group on a Havertown Community Facebook page. Monday night was his third and final trip to buy tickets.For many in the group, Testa is a complete stranger."People trusted me with their money - a total stranger, never expected," Testa said.While the ticket itself is a gamble, what happens if you win shouldn't be."I made a spreadsheet with all of their names, what they paid and how they paid. Everyone was paying $20, a flat $20 per person," Testa said. "The contract is being sent out through all their emails, they're signing it digitally and returning."His tips to avoid being taken: take pictures of all the tickets, don't include the barcode at the bottom so they can't be counterfeited, and then post the photos so everyone can see them. That way there's no question about the numbers.Attorney Gary Green says you can even take it a step further by having the person purchasing the group's tickets do a cell phone video recording agreeing to split the winnings."If he tries to say later 'Oh no, I bought this for myself,' the answer is no you didn't, we agreed if you're the courier, you're going to buy only for the group and you're sitting out buying for yourself," said Green.For those in the pool, it's just more fun to dream in a big group."We do know the rules, and I am not at all scared this isn't working out," said Marge Reitano. "With this big of a lottery winning, if I got my $20 back I'd be happy. It's more fun with more people."------