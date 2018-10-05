Toddler sends $1,000 in cash through the shredder

ACTION NEWS MORNING

A toddler in Utah doesn't like leaving paper trails and that caused big problems.

College football fans Ben and Jackee Belnap had just enough money after saving a year to pay for season tickets.

The problem?

The pair could not find the money they had placed in a white envelope.

"I heard, 'Benny, I found the money', and when I came in, she wasn't super happy. She wasn't like 'oh, I found it finally.' She had the shredder open and she said this looks like a hundred dollar bill," Ben said.



It turned out, their 2-year-old son Leo had sent $1,060 through the shredder.

They say they were a little upset, but they can't help but to laugh.

There is some hope for the couple. They spoke with the Treasury Department and say they may be able to get some or even all of the money back.

