Top Philly neighborhoods for trick or treating

There's good news for witches and super heroes hitting the streets of Philadelphia for Halloween.Real estate website Zillow ranks Philly as the third best city for trick or treating.It's the same ranking as last year.Zillow even broke down the top Philadelphia neighborhoods: Point Breeze, Oxford Circle, Juniata Park, Queen Village, and Southwest Schuylkill.Zillow looks at home values, children under 10, and where homes are close together, meaning less walking door-to-door.-----