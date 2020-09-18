Society

Trenton City Council approves new name for Columbus Park

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Trenton's Columbus Park has a new name, following the debate over its controversial namesake.

On Thursday, Trenton City Council approved a measure to rename the location "Unity Square Park."

Back in July, the Christopher Columbus statue was taken down after several groups called for its removal.

The monument had been vandalized in the weeks before it was boxed up.

It's not yet clear where the statue will end up.
