Urban garden near City Hall that feeds homeless facing final harvest

A garden in the shadow of Philadelphia City Hall is providing food for the city's hungry. But it could be facing its final harvest.The plot along the 1400 block of JFK Boulevard is running out of funding.To date it has produced more than 1,300 pounds of fresh vegetables for the homeless served by Broad Street Ministries.That's why it has so many supporters, including Councilman Al Taubenberger.He and others are looking to secure enough grant money to keep the garden open.-----