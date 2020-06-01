George Floyd

George Floyd funeral services planned for Minneapolis, North Carolina, Houston

Over the next several days, George Floyd will be honored at funeral services in three separate states around the country.

The first service will take place on Thursday, June 4, at 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT at Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, where Floyd resided at the time of his death.

A second memorial service will follow in North Carolina, where Floyd was born. That event will begin at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 6, at Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Raeford, outside of Fayetteville.

The third and final service will take place in Houston, where he was raised, at noon ET on Tuesday, June 9, at The Fountain of Praise. A public viewing will take place in Houston the afternoon before.

Floyd, 46, died after a Minneapolis officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving.

A second-degree murder charge was filed against Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video pressing his knee to Floyd's neck. The three other officers at the scene - Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao - were charged for the first time with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four were fired last week.

EMBED More News Videos

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter, remembered him as "a good man" during an emotional press conference, sharing a story about the birth of Floyd's daughter and lamenting the fact that she will grow up without her father.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyprotestgeorge floydu.s. & worldfuneralpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Keke Palmer asks National Guard to 'march beside us'
Tips for talking to kids about race and racism
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
Philly curfew at 6 p.m. Wed., Center City streets closed again
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms leave 3 dead in Montco, including one at country club
Man killed in fire after severe storms hit Delaware County
Row of cars hit by fallen tree as storms strike Haddonfield, NJ
AccuWeather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch, More Storms On The Way
All 4 former officers charged in George Floyd death
LIVE | Obama hosts town hall on policing, civil unrest
City removes Frank Rizzo statue
Show More
Trees down, homes damaged as severe storms hit Philadelphia
ATM explosions continue for second night
Pa. schools can reopen in-person teaching on July 1: Officials
Philly curfew at 6 p.m. Wed., Center City streets closed again
Drexel Hill ATM targeted in explosion
More TOP STORIES News