Woman creates incredible photographs using book collection

One woman is so clearly in love with books, she's transforming the art of the written word into a new kind of visual art that's proving to be #spellbinding on Instagram.
Her name is Elizabeth Sagan and she's using her extensive book collection as a muse to create artistic literary scenes with hard copies of her favorite works.
From shooting stars and surfboards to wings and scenes of wizardry, Sagan uses the book's covers, spines and pages to create captivating designs.
The 23-year-old says it all started with shots in front of her bookcase. But then evolved into a creative world inspired by literary scenes.
She has more than 95,000 followers.
