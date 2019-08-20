Woman goes viral for selfie session on New York subway

NEW YORK CITY (WPVI) -- If we're being real, taking a proper selfie is an art, and some people just know how to work it.For example, a woman by the name of Jess George was caught on camera trying to catch a good selfie on a New York City subway.This whole photo session is going wildly viral.A fellow straphanger named Ben Yahr recorded the whole thing and tweeted it with the caption: "This woman giving it ALL to the selfie cam on the train is SENDING ME." -- That means he is incredibly impressed.Jess told Huffington Post she was on the J train feeling a cool photo opp and she propped her phone on her purse and selfied like no one was watching.People on social media have been praising her with confidence, with one person adding: "She braved bacteria for a solid selfie and that's the real story here."She also went from 200 followers to 20,000.