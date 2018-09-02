SOCIETY

Woman wins more than $2 million at Atlantic City's Borgata casino

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman wins more than $2 million at the Borgata casino. Watch this 6abc.com update from September 2, 2018.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
Talk about a way to end the summer!

A woman hit the jackpot of more than $2 million at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City on Saturday.

The Hawthorne, New Jersey woman, who would like to remain anonymous, was playing a Wheel of Fortune Double Sapphire Gold Spin game just after 3 p.m. when she hit the jackpot.

The woman won the game on her very first spin, turning her $10 bet into $2,481,940.75

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societynew jersey newscasinoborgata
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Florida thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana
Police search for missing man with dementia
Disney to raise minimum wage for park and resort employees
Beach or Door? Check out the latest Internet debate
More Society
Top Stories
Visibly angered Doug Pederson addresses Eagles QB reports
Man visiting from Florida shot, killed in Germantown
Airliner from Philly nearly landed at wrong Fla. airport
Store owner shot in Upper Darby; suspect images released
Teens sought for vandalizing a Gloucester Co. school
1 person dead in vehicle crash in Tinicum Township
Man shot and killed in Kensington
AccuWeather: Spotty T'Storm
Show More
Suspect sought for Citizens Bank robbery in North Philadelphia
Teen hospitalized after suffering burns to her hands
Driver killed after vehicle strikes tree, catches fire on Roosevelt Blvd.
Man hospitalized after being shot in South Philadelphia
Man critical after serious crash in Bucks County
More News