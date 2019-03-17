Philadelphia Commission for Women holds empowerment event for Women's History Month

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There has been a lot of great recognition of women who have made a difference in our country for Women's History Month.One particular event in Philadelphia gave a nod to the future of female leaders.The Philadelphia Commission for Women hosted this daylong empowerment event at LaSalle University this past Friday.6abc's Tamala Edwards hosted the event.There were speakers and workshops on everything from health and wellness to finance, especially for young women.Mayor Kenney reflected on the importance of this annual event in inspiring the next generation of women and the impact his own mother made in his life.