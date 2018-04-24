SOCIETY

York golf club defends decision to call police on group of black women golfers

EMBED </>More Videos

Golf club calls police over slow play: Brian Taffe reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., April 24, 2018 (WPVI)

YORK, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Pennsylvania golf club that called police on a group of black women golfers is defending itself days after apologizing, saying it typically requests players who are too slow to leave the course.

In a second statement issued after the Saturday incident, Grandview Golf Club in York says members usually leave after the request.

It says the women refused to leave, so the club called the police "to ensure an amicable result."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newsdiscriminationracial profiling
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News