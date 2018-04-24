YORK, Pa. (WPVI) --A Pennsylvania golf club that called police on a group of black women golfers is defending itself days after apologizing, saying it typically requests players who are too slow to leave the course.
In a second statement issued after the Saturday incident, Grandview Golf Club in York says members usually leave after the request.
It says the women refused to leave, so the club called the police "to ensure an amicable result."
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps