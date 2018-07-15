SOCIETY

York police detective uses magic to help solve cases

EMBED </>More Videos

York police detective uses magic to help solve cases. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

YORK, Pa. (WPVI) --
A police detective in Central PA has some unorthodox methods for getting information on cases.

Detective George Ripley of York takes magic with him wherever he goes.

He also brings a deck of cards inside the interrogation room to lighten the mood with a victim, witness or even a suspect.

"Information is the goal, that's most important. Smiles are a bonus," says Ripley.

Ripley says he started doing magic when he was 16, as a hobby.

He brought a deck of cards and his tricks to work about two years ago as a way to relieve stress.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newsmagicpolice
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters
Bensalem golf outing benefits Make-a-Wish foundation
Kensington to receive mural makeover
Missing Montgomery County woman located
More Society
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News