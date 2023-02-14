Married couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco talk new film, working together

Alison Brie stars in the Amazon film 'Somebody I Used to Know.' It is directed by her husband, Dave Franco.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you don't have plans this Valentine's Day, you could always curl up on the couch with a good rom-com.

A celebrity couple has put their own spin on the genre in the new Amazon film "Somebody I Used to Know."

Alison Brie stars in the movie which is directed by her husband, Dave Franco.

They said they have spoken more about their relationship during this press tour than they had in all the years they've been together.

So how did they make a film and stay married?

"We trust each other. We believe in each other. I genuinely think she's one of the best actresses. She makes my job so easy in that way," Franco said.

"He's my favorite director to be on set with. I love it so much," Brie said.

The married couple wrote the script together after visiting Franco's hometown.

In the film, Brie's character is forced to reflect on her life when running into an old flame, played by Jay Ellis.

"Dave is still very close with all the people who he grew up with. Exploring that theme of going back to the place where you grew up, seeing people from your past, what that brings out of you, how it makes you assess your life," Brie said. "Also looking at this trope of the one that got away."

The couple hopes people walk away with a "positive, hopeful note."

"Realizing it's not too late, even if you're not necessarily happy with we're you're currently at, you can pivot and go after the things that make you happy," Franco said.

"Somebody I Used to Know" is streaming now on Prime Video.