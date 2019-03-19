Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5206316" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the Port of Philadelphia where sources say a massive cocaine bust could be the largest seizure in Philadelphia on March 19, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sources tell Action News an investigation at the Port of Philadelphia is a massive cocaine bust.Chopper 6 was overhead around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning as officers from multiple agencies responded.They were focusing on multiple containers that arrived on two ships from overseas.Sources say the feds seized 450 kilos of cocaine at the Port on board the Desiree. The drugs are valued at $27,000 per kilo.The seizure is being processed and we are expecting new details to be released as the investigation continues.