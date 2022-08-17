Fire erupts at motorsports dealership in Southampton Township, NJ

Just after 6 a.m., the fire started to erupt once again.

The fire ignited just before 3 a.m. at Mt. Holly Motorsports on the 2000 block of Route 206.

SOUTHAMPTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze at a motorsports dealership in Southampton Township, Burlington County.

Chief Scott Mitchell of the Vincent Fire Company told Action News the fire started inside the repair shop and extended to the roof.

Mitchell said some firefighters were evacuated as a safety precaution.

Crews worked to remove equipment from the dealership as they battled the flames, the chief said.

The fire looked to be under control but then just after 6 a.m., flames started to erupt once again.

Mitchell said firefighters will use heavy machinery to gain access to the building that they otherwise cannot reach.

"So we are going to have to take apart the building a little to take the fire out," Mitchell said.

No injuries have been reported.

The dealership sells dirtbikes, motorcycles, ATVs and utility vehicles.