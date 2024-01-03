WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

'Bo Lends A Paw': NJ couple & their dog launch mobile pet pantry for community

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Wednesday, January 3, 2024 10:20PM
NJ couple & their dog launch mobile pet pantry for community
The idea for 'Bo Lends A Paw' sparked when a Salem firefighter performed a random act of kindness for a woman in the checkout line at a local store.
WPVI

SALEM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The idea for 'Bo Lends A Paw' sparked when Al Stell, a Salem firefighter, performed a random act of kindness for a woman in the checkout line at a local store.

"When they rang her up... she didn't have enough money," he said. "So, she said my cats will eat before I do."

Not only did Stell pay her bill, but he also called his wife, Tammy, to discuss the idea of starting a pet pantry.

Nearly four years later, 'Bo Lends A Paw' travels to various churches, fire departments, and other community areas with a trailer full of supplies.

"We have, you know, donation bins around town and a lot of the local businesses have been really, really supportive of us," said Tammy Stell. "And people have come to us and said hey, can we have a giveaway at our place? And it has just really, really grown."

To learn more about 'Bo Lends A Paw,' visit their website and watch the video above.

RELATED: Retired officer returns to streets with 'Hope One Van' in Cape May County

Officer Scott Mason is helping those in need on the same streets he once surveyed as an undercover cop.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW