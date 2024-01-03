'Bo Lends A Paw': NJ couple & their dog launch mobile pet pantry for community

The idea for 'Bo Lends A Paw' sparked when a Salem firefighter performed a random act of kindness for a woman in the checkout line at a local store.

The idea for 'Bo Lends A Paw' sparked when a Salem firefighter performed a random act of kindness for a woman in the checkout line at a local store.

The idea for 'Bo Lends A Paw' sparked when a Salem firefighter performed a random act of kindness for a woman in the checkout line at a local store.

The idea for 'Bo Lends A Paw' sparked when a Salem firefighter performed a random act of kindness for a woman in the checkout line at a local store.

SALEM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The idea for 'Bo Lends A Paw' sparked when Al Stell, a Salem firefighter, performed a random act of kindness for a woman in the checkout line at a local store.

"When they rang her up... she didn't have enough money," he said. "So, she said my cats will eat before I do."

Not only did Stell pay her bill, but he also called his wife, Tammy, to discuss the idea of starting a pet pantry.

Nearly four years later, 'Bo Lends A Paw' travels to various churches, fire departments, and other community areas with a trailer full of supplies.

"We have, you know, donation bins around town and a lot of the local businesses have been really, really supportive of us," said Tammy Stell. "And people have come to us and said hey, can we have a giveaway at our place? And it has just really, really grown."

To learn more about 'Bo Lends A Paw,' visit their website and watch the video above.

RELATED: Retired officer returns to streets with 'Hope One Van' in Cape May County