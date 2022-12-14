80-year-old Somers Point, NJ woman overcome with emotion when told of new roof

Carol Bird's late husband, Ronald Bird Sr., served in the U.S. Navy

Carol Bird said she had no idea the surprise was coming.

SOMERS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Eighty-year-old Carol Bird of Somers Point, New Jersey was overcome with emotion when she learned she will receive a free roof for her home.

It was part of an annual giveaway Tuesday by East Coast Roofing, Siding and Windows.

They said Bird's roof is leaking. Plus, roofing material is missing in other areas where a leak could start.

The American Legion and VFW were on hand for the surprise.

Bird's late husband, Ronald Bird Sr., served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a Somers Point fire captain for 52 years.

This was the 14th year for the new roof giveaway.