Happy homecoming for South Jersey teacher 6 months after cardiac arrest event in her classroom

GALLOWAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There was a special homecoming on Monday for a fifth-grade teacher in South Jersey.Mrs. Sandra Witzak had not been in her classroom for almost six months after going into cardiac arrest last fall.Mrs. Witzak was greeted with smiles and hugs from her students at Atlantic Community Charter School in Galloway.The school says she experienced a heart attack in October in her classroom while teaching.Her students say they quickly ran for help and alerted staff members, who administered life-saving resuscitation and kept her stable until first responders arrived."It feels awesome. Honestly, I wasn't sure for a period of time if I was going to come back. I was nervous. I was really scared," Mrs. Witzak said. "But coming back to this, can't beat it for anything in the world. It's good. It's really good."Mrs. Witzak tells Action News she was not breathing for six minutes when she went into cardiac arrest before being resuscitated.Her students love her and she clearly loves being back in the classroom.