teachers

Happy homecoming for South Jersey teacher 6 months after cardiac arrest event in her classroom

"Coming back to this, can't beat it for anything in the world. It's good. It's really good," Mrs. Witzak said.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ teacher makes emotional return to school following in-classroom heart attack

GALLOWAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- There was a special homecoming on Monday for a fifth-grade teacher in South Jersey.

Mrs. Sandra Witzak had not been in her classroom for almost six months after going into cardiac arrest last fall.

Mrs. Witzak was greeted with smiles and hugs from her students at Atlantic Community Charter School in Galloway.

The school says she experienced a heart attack in October in her classroom while teaching.

Her students say they quickly ran for help and alerted staff members, who administered life-saving resuscitation and kept her stable until first responders arrived.

"It feels awesome. Honestly, I wasn't sure for a period of time if I was going to come back. I was nervous. I was really scared," Mrs. Witzak said. "But coming back to this, can't beat it for anything in the world. It's good. It's really good."

Mrs. Witzak tells Action News she was not breathing for six minutes when she went into cardiac arrest before being resuscitated.

Her students love her and she clearly loves being back in the classroom.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationgalloway townshipheart attackteachersfeel good
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEACHERS
Philly school district narrows superintendent search to 3 finalists
'GMA,' 'Abbott Elementary' star surprise dedicated Philly teacher
Some NJ students being sent home early due to staff shortage
92 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
TOP STORIES
8th grader killed walking from school in targeted attack: Police
Police: Teen shot while sitting inside car in West Philly
Philly health officials watch new variant, suggest masking indoors
Local Ukrainian families react to Russian atrocities in Bucha
21-year-old man with takeout bag shot and killed in North Philly
Watch this year's 'One Shining Moment' NCAA Tournament video
Opening Day: Jersey Shore staple coming to Citizens Bank Park
Show More
UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world'
Eagles, Saints shake up 1st round of NFL draft with multipick trade
Flights delayed, canceled at Philly airport as issues continue
Man dies after being shot inside Frankford takeout restaurant
All things Spring: Cherry Blossoms, Easter, Passover | FYI Philly
More TOP STORIES News