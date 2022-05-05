shooting

Man shot twice outside South Philly tavern, runs to another for help

The victim was able to run to another tavern two blocks away for help.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot outside South Philly tavern

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is hospitalized after being shot twice outside a South Philadelphia tavern.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South Marshall Street near Oregon Avenue.

Police say a man was shot in the hand and leg outside the Fireside Tavern.

He was able to run to another tavern two blocks away for help.

Medics took the victim to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

The suspect, who was wearing a mask, got away.

Police are searching for the gunman and a motive.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiabarshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Family wants justice after tow truck driver shot on job
Police search for answers after 14-year-old shot in Philly
Man shot in Olney fabricated story about attempted carjacking: Police
Mom accused of shooting sons was in dispute with landlord: Court docs
TOP STORIES
Family wants justice after tow truck driver shot on job
Woman lies about child abduction after car stolen in Philly: Police
Crash claims the life of South Jersey high school student
Bodycam video shows heroes rescue driver who plunged off pier
SEPTA to bring in dozens of additional security personnel
Homicide victim may have been lured through dating app
76ers fall to Heat 119-103; Miami leads series 2-0
Show More
Police: Woman stabbed while jogging in South Philly
Temple celebrates first in-person graduations since 2019
Dolly Parton visiting Delaware Thursday for library celebration
Jessica Boyington visits 2 of Philly's top Mexican restaurants
Phillie Phanatic host surprise celebration for NJ 'all-star teacher'
More TOP STORIES News