Man shot twice outside South Philly tavern, runs to another for help

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is hospitalized after being shot twice outside a South Philadelphia tavern.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South Marshall Street near Oregon Avenue.Police say a man was shot in the hand and leg outside the Fireside Tavern.He was able to run to another tavern two blocks away for help.Medics took the victim to the hospital where he was placed in stable condition.The suspect, who was wearing a mask, got away.Police are searching for the gunman and a motive.