Man wanted in Delaware County I-95 shooting turns himself in to police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man wanted for a shooting on I-95 turned himself in to Pennsylvania State Police in Media on Wednesday morning.

According to police, Zion Blyden, 21, faces attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and other charges in connection with the September 12 incident.

According to police, a female driver notified them that Blyden was shooting at her vehicle while she was driving on northbound I-95 near Highland Avenue in Chester. A 20-year-old man was in her passenger seat.

Blyden continued to pursue the victims on I-95 in his 2006 Mercury Mountaineer. Police say Blyden once again shot at the victims' moving vehicle and struck the front passenger side.

The 20-year-old male passenger was struck in his chest and neck.

Police say the victims continued northbound and eventually made it to the parking lot at the IKEA on Columbus Boulevard in South Philadelphia.

Police and EMS were contacted.
Blyden arrived and discovered he shot the 20-year-old man and fled the scene in his vehicle, police say.

Bullet holes could be seen in the passenger door of the victims' SUV.

The passenger was taken to Jefferson Hospital for treatment.
