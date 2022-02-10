Firefighters battle fire at South Philadelphia rowhome

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Heavy flames charred a rowhome in South Philadelphia.
Firefighters responded to the 2800 block of South Sydenham Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials say the fire quickly spread from the first floor to the second.
No one was injured.
The fire was placed under control within 15 minutes.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
