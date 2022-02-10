fire

Firefighters battle fire at South Philadelphia rowhome

Officials say the fire quickly spread from the first floor to the second.
Firefighters battle South Philadelphia house fire

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Heavy flames charred a rowhome in South Philadelphia.

Firefighters responded to the 2800 block of South Sydenham Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No one was injured.

The fire was placed under control within 15 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

