How Philly police's ATV Dirt Bike Detail is cracking down on illegal riding | Exclusive

How Philly police's ATV Dirt Bike Detail is cracking down on illegal riding | Exclusive

How Philly police's ATV Dirt Bike Detail is cracking down on illegal riding | Exclusive

How Philly police's ATV Dirt Bike Detail is cracking down on illegal riding | Exclusive

How Philly police's ATV Dirt Bike Detail is cracking down on illegal riding | Exclusive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With a new Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner comes renewed efforts to crack down on quality of life issues, including illegal ATV and dirt bike activity.

In an exclusive ride along with Lt. Trevor Peszko through the streets of Philadelphia, we spotted an illegal dirt bike on the street in less than 5 minutes.

The ATV Dirt Bike Detail is specially tasked with recovering illegal dirt bikes, ATVs and off-road vehicles. So far this year, they've recovered 75.

"It might start as a quality of life issue, but these do escalate. A lot of people on these bikes have firearms and a lot of the ATVs are stolen," said Lt. Peszko.

Exclusive: How Philly police's new surge team is cracking down on violence, quality of life issues

Exclusive: How Philly police's new surge team is cracking down on violence, quality of life issues

As for this operation, it's got an eye in the sky to help detect activity. Tac Air offers an overhead view of anything.

"It's not just the officers on the street, police radio is a huge part of this is [ and ] our aviation unit," said Lt. Peszko.

On Wednesday afternoon in North Philadelphia, two motorcycles were confiscated and impounded. Police say the drivers were not licensed.

A scooter was impounded from Castor Avenue and Gaul Street after officers spotted the driver operating it erratically, driving the wrong way and through red lights.

Another unregistered scooter was picked up along Spring Garden Street.

This ATV Dirt Bike Detail knows they have to move quickly. Once a large number of illegal off-road vehicles gather, it's harder to control the crowd.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia police increasing efforts to get ATVs, dirt bikes off streets

Philadelphia police increasing efforts to get ATVs, dirt bikes off streets

"With the weather, if we know we have a nice day, this is something we have to be proactive about," said Lt. Peszko.

To avoid any dangerous crashes or erratic chases, this police detail aims to find bikes that are stopped; whether it be at a gas station, parked on the sidewalk or stashed away in a garage.

That approach to the investigations prevents police officers, operators, other drivers and pedestrians from harm.

It's just the start of a busy spring and summer ahead.