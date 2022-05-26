fatal shooting

Woman finds teenage shooting victim inside her South Philadelphia home

The woman told police she does not know the male teenager.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A South Philadelphia woman tells police she returned home to find a teenager lying on the floor of her living room with a gunshot wound to the chest.

It happened in the 2300 block of Bailey Terrace just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said he appeared to be 17 to 18 years old.

The teen was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police are trying to determine where the shooting happened and how the victim ended up in the woman's home.

