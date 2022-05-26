Police: Charges pending against woman after Chester students ingest marijuana edibles

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester, Pennsylvania are investigating after several students reportedly became sick after ingesting marijuana edibles.Authorities say 10 students became sick at Chester Community Charter School Wednesday morning.The students were transported to an area hospital and later released.It's still unclear how the students gained access to the edibles.Police say charges are pending against a woman.Further details on the incident have not been released.The school, which serves students in grades K-8, released this statement: