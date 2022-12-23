Body found in freezer inside South Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a body was found in a freezer inside a South Philadelphia home.

The discovery was reported around 6:30 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.

The freezer was inside the basement of a row house, police said.

An investigation into the circumstances of this incident is now underway.

There was no immediate word on the identity of the person found dead or the circumstances of that person's death.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.