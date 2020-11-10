14-year-old among 2 shot on basketball court in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting on a South Philadelphia basketball court that left two people injured, including a 14-year-old boy.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1200 block of Carpenter Street.
Police said the 14-year-old was shot in the head and an 18-year-old man was shot in his left side.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital. The 14-year-old is listed in critical condition and the 18-year-old in stable condition.
Police said the gunman took off in a white SUV but believe the vehicle may be stolen.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
*EDIT- Earlier information from police had the teens listed as 15 and 18 years of age.
