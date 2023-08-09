Southern Flames serves soul food with a mission to provide an opportunity for the most vulnerable populations.

Southern Flames Barbecue serves up amazing soul food eats, a second chance for those in need

CHESTNUT HILL, Pa. (WPVI) -- When you enter the Chestnut Hill Farmers Market, just follow your nose to the smell of smoked meats.

That, Southern Flames BBQ owner Pastor James H. Buck, Jr. says, is how you know you're in a good barbecue spot.

He smokes his meats with a dry rub-brisket, wings and half chickens-but they're best known for their smoked ribs.

They also make fried fish sandwiches to order and serve up all kinds of southern sides, from baked beans and Mac n cheese to his grandmother's apple raisin coleslaw, and potato salad scratch-made daily.

But Southern Flames is much more than a barbecue joint.

Pastor Buck did his dissertation on the power of community-based programs to reduce recidivism in the African American community.

He put his thesis to the test by starting Southern Flames in his own yard in the summer of 2020, using family recipes.

It became so popular, the owner of the Chestnut Hill Farmers Market invited him to set up a stall.

It is soul food with a mission to provide an opportunity for the three most vulnerable populations for people of color, troubled teens, returning citizens and disabled vets like him.

He started a nonprofit called The Taste of a Second Chance and offers a 12-week job and training program where participants learn about everything from barbecuing to finance.

They come out certificated to work in the food industry.

His hope is that Southern Flames will be a recipe for reducing violence in the city.

He's now looking to expand the brand.

Southern Flames BBQ | Facebook | Instagram

8221 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19118

215-621-7919