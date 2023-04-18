FAA lifts nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines flights, after 'equipment issues'

WATCH LIVE: Breaking news and other events from ABC

This comes less than six months after the airline was forced to cancel over 15,000 flights during the Christmas holiday period.

CHICAGO -- A nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines flights was lifted after the Federal Aviation Administration issued it for "equipment issues" Tuesday morning.

The FAA said the ground stop ended about 11 a.m. EST, and 1,249 flights are delayed, as a result.

In a statement, Southwest said flights were paused "to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure."

The airline went on to say, "Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost. Southwest Teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions."

Several have taken to social media to complain about delayed flights

This is a developing story and will be updated.

