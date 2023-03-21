Close call at LA-area airport after Southwest flight and helicopter nearly collide on runway

BURBANK, Calif. -- A close call occurred at the Hollywood-Burbank airport on Saturday after an air traffic controller noticed a Southwest Airlines flight was approaching a runway where a helicopter was practicing landings.
The flight and helicopter came within about a mile of each other, FAA officials said.
The controller had the helicopter stay in place, while the Southwest plane went around.
Last Saturday's incident occurred just a month after two planes were cleared to land and take off from the same runway, causing another close call at the Hollywood-Burbank airport.
There have been at least seven other close calls nationwide since December, according to ABC News.
The FAA is investigating the incident.