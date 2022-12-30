Southwest rebounding at PHL after weeklong meltdown, processing reimbursements

Southwest is warning that it could still take days to get stranded passengers where they need to be.

Southwest has been aiming to return to a full schedule after scaling back all week to regroup.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Southwest Airlines is showing signs of rebounding in Philadelphia and across the country now that most of its flights are scheduled for Friday.

The airline has been aiming to return to a full schedule Friday after scaling back all week to regroup.

Southwest has made a complete turnaround from Thursday and earlier this week when most of its flights were canceled across the country.

Only 7% - just two flights - are listed as canceled Friday at Philadelphia International Airport as opposed to nearly 90% on Thursday.

Southwest officials said it will honor reasonable requests to offer reimbursements for meals, hotels, and alternate transportation.

This applies to fights canceled or significantly delayed from Christmas Eve to Jan. 2.

Passengers can submit receipts on the airline's website.

There is no word on how long it will take to process requests, but the federal government is keeping track.

It all went downhill for the nation's largest low-cost carrier with weather delays last week that affected every airline, but Southwest was the only one left struggling due to chaos with its internal operations.

As the airline continues to make progress, Southwest is warning that it could still take days to get stranded passengers where they need to be and to locate lost luggage that is currently spread out across the country.

Passengers are at least feeling more reassured as the airline turns things around.