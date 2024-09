Firefighters discover charred body after garage fire in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A call to put out a garage fire in Southwest Philadelphia led to a grisly discovery early Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to the garage fire along South 77th Street, near Este Avenue around 1:30 a.m., where they found a charred body inside.

Police are now working to identify the victim.

The garage is said to be used for storage.

After firefighters placed the fire under control, they discovered the body.

There has been no word on what started the fire.